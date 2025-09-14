Ricky Hatton has died at the age of 46.

Ricky Hatton has died aged 46

The British boxing legend, who won world titles at both light-welterweight and welterweight, was found dead at his home in Manchester on Sunday (14.09.25).

A spokesperson for Greater Manchester Police said: "Officers were called by a member of the public to attend Bowlacre Road, Hyde, Tameside, at 6:45am today when the found the body of a 46-year-old man.

"There are not currently believed to be any suspicious circumstances."

Hatton won 45 out of 48 bouts in a 15-year professional career and earned world title victories over Kostya Tszyu and Jose Luis Castillo.

The Mancunian fighter also took on boxing legends Floyd Mayweather and Manny Pacquiao in Las Vegas bouts, although he tasted defeat on both occasions.

Hatton - who had spoken out about his battles with depression - ended his career in the ring after defeat to Vyacheslav Senchenko in 2012 but later returned for an exhibition bout against Marco Antonio Barrera in 2022.

'The Hitman' had been due to return to the ring again in December for a fight against Eisa Al Dah in Dubai.

Tributes have poured in for Hatton from the world of boxing, with former heavyweight world champion Tyson Fury writing on X: "RIP to the legend Ricky Hatton.

"There will only ever be one Ricky Hatton. Can't believe this - so young."

The former light-welterweight world champion Amir Khan wrote on the social media platform: "Today we lost not only one of Britain's greatest boxers, but a friend, a mentor, a warrior.

"Rest well, Ricky. You'll always have your place in the ring of our memories."

Hatton's former promoter Frank Warren wrote: "A superbly talented fighter who inspired a generation of young boxers and fans in a way very few had done before, due to both his personality and the entertainment he provided in the ring.

"From making his debut at Widnes in 1997 then to go on to win one of the most historic fights in British boxing history against Kostya Tszyu in Manchester, Ricky will rightly go down as one of the modern greats of this sport."

Hatton was an ardent Manchester City fan and the club confirmed that a minute's appreciation will take place before the derby game against Manchester United on Sunday.

A statement from the Premier League club read: "Hatton wore sky blue shorts and used 'Blue Moon' as his walkout song throughout his career. Ricky was one of City's most loved and revered supporters. He will always be remembered."

Hatton is survived by his children Millie, Fearne and Campbell and his granddaughter Lyla.