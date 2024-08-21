Ricky Martin has to deal with criticism from his kids.

The 52-year-old singer has twins Matteo, Valentino, 16, as well as Lucia, five, and four-year-old Renn and explained that while it was "beautiful" when his eldest two first found out he was famous after not allowing them to see him on stage during their first few years, now they are not shy about offering up their candid opinions on his act.

Speaking on 'The Kelly Clarkson Show', he explained: "I have four kids, and I have twin boys, 15 years old. They've always been traveling with me, they homeschool. And when they were like five or six, I allowed them to go in front of the stage. For me, I thought it was too overstimulating, so they would always see me from backstage. So they went in front of the stage and when they came back, they said 'Ah, got it Daddy, you are Ricky Martin!' It was just so beautiful...'You are Ricky Martin!' But now, it's 'Whatever Dad, you did it wrong, you gotta to that again."

The 'She Bangs' hitmaker - who welcomed all of his children via surrogate - joked that it is all now a "different story" between himself and his kids and they frequently tell him that he "could have done better" following a performance but would rather they were honest than tell white lies to make him feel better.

"Now, it's a different story! They're very specific, they tell you, they're like 'Mm, Dad, you could've done better. But they're really nice, they're really nice kids. I love them, and I want them to be honest. That's what's important, right? Just be pure, transparent, go for it."