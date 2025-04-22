Hilary Swank says having children late "was the right time for a myriad of reasons".

Hilary Swank has said having children late in life was the best decision

The 50-year-old actress and filmmaker gave birth to twins Aya and Ohm in April 2023 at age 48 with her husband Philip Schneider after Hilary froze her eggs at 37 and became pregnant at 47.

And Hilary would not change a thing because she feels she would have been "a very different parent" if she had welcomed her kids into the world decades earlier.

The Women’s Health UK May magazine cover star explained to the publication: "I would have had kids earlier.

"I'm not saying I actively waited until 47. But that was a magical time in my life, when it all culminated.

"It was the right time for a myriad of reasons.

"I’m a very different parent than I would’ve been, even in my early 40s.

"I’m much more patient. I’m much more understanding. I am much more, I think, interested in a different way than I would’ve been.

"I’m really interested in their brains. I am fascinated about what makes them tick.

"And I have my career that’s already established, so I’m not divided.

"I’m able to really sink in and be present with them and be a hands-on parent.”

Hilary bagged a series of awards for her acting career, of which her first Best Actress Oscar came aged 25 for 'Boys Don't Cry' in 2000.

Looking back on her roles, the 'Yellowjackets' star now realises she took on roles that were "written by men from what a female point of view is", something that was necessary for her career to take off.

Hilary said: "Thankfully, it’s becoming more inclusive.

"But when I started, it was more patriarchal than ever. And so I was playing roles that were written by men from what a female point of view is, and it wasn’t necessarily true …

"It’s not that I don’t like being feminine, I just don’t like being told how to be feminine.”

The 'Ordinary Angels' star has said getting older has made her feel more appreciative of strong friendships that have been built over time.

She said: "I just don’t have time for falsehood.

"A lot of people don’t like to be completely honest because they’re afraid of either hurting someone’s feelings or of confrontation.

"The relationships that are important to me are the ones that are willing to be honest and real.”

And Hilary has said her future is exciting as many more roles for projects are coming her way.

She said: "Most people might be like, ‘Aren’t you worried that you’re now 50 and there’s not a lot of jobs?’

"I’m like, ‘No, I have more offers now than I’ve ever had.’

"It’s an exciting time.”

The full Hilary Swank interview is available in the May issue of Women’s Health UK, on sale now.