Rihanna and her boyfriend A$AP Rocky are reportedly set to release a tribute sing to their tragic friend Fatman Scoop.

The ‘Umbrella’ singer, 36, and her 35-year-old rapper partner – with whom she has sons RZA, two, and Riot, 13 months – are apparently two of a string of the late performers’ pals who have got together to make the track after the ‘Lose Control’ singer died aged 53 following his collapse on stage in front of a crowd of shocked fans.

A source told The Sun about how Rihanna apparently recorded vocals for the song at the Red Bus Recording Studio in London earlier this week: “Rihanna and Scoop knew each other well.

“They had collaborated before and more recently Scoop had recorded a song, ‘Happy Hood’, on Rocky’s upcoming album ‘Don’t Be Dumb’.

“After his death, Rihanna was offered the chance to put some vocals on it.

“She spent the start of this week holed up in Red Bus Recording Studios in London.

“It was a super low-key visit and she was there for a day or two until the early hours.”

A$AP – born Rakim Athelaston Mayers – recently revealed he had recorded the ‘Happy Hood’ track with Fatman Scoop as well as Slick Rick, Busta Rhymes, Flavor Flav and Morrissey.

He told Zane Lowe on the presenter’s Apple 1 Music show about the tune: “I literally tried to figure out how to get my favourite rappers.

“So I got a track with Fatman Scoop, Flavour Flav, Slick Rick, Morrissey, and Busta Rhymes all on one.

“It’s kind of nuts. We call that one ‘Hood Happy’. That’s coming soon.”

The ‘Happy Hood’ song was meant to be released on 30 August, but A$AP delayed its released, and the updated version apparently featuring Rihanna and others is expected to be out on the singer’s ‘Don’t Be Dumb’ record, which is now set for release later this year.

Fatman Scoop – born Issac Freeman III – fell on stage while performing in Hamden Town Center Park, Connecticut, on 30 August and was rushed to hospital before he was pronounced dead.

Disturbing footage of his medical emergency showed screams ringing out from fans as the rapper clambered onto a platform before disappearing from view as a medical team raced to revive him.