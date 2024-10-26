Rihanna expects to see lots of people incorporate her lingerie brand into their Halloween outfits.

Rihanna has enjoyed huge success with her lingerie brand

The 36-year-old pop star has enjoyed huge success with her Savage x Fenty brand, and Rihanna thinks it's the perfect time of year to wear lingerie outside.

Asked if she expects to see people wearing Fenty-branded lingerie at Halloween, Rihanna told PEOPLE: "I know they will. Halloween is when you get to see the most lingerie outside."

The singer is planning to wear a "simple" outfit this Halloween.

Rihanna - who has sons RZA, two, and Riot, 14 months, with A$AP Rocky - explained: "I'm just trying to do something simple, easy and maybe something I could do myself."

The 'We Found Love' hitmaker previously claimed that lingerie can be worn "anywhere".

She told PEOPLE: "Lingerie, to me, should be worn anyway and anywhere that you want. Whether you want it to be seen on display outside of T-shirts or inside a jacket falling off, or just to be cosy or just to have a little support, [it doesn't matter]."

Meanwhile, Rihanna previously revealed that she wants to find ways of "redefining sexy".

The singer hosted a fashion show outdoors in California's Simi Valley, and Rihanna was thrilled that she was able to "push the boundaries" with the event.

She told OK! magazine: "We are always challenging ourselves, challenging tradition and finding new ways of redefining sexy.

"It’s fun because the Savage show is not really just a fashion show, it’s an experience. There are so many aspects of entertainment all collided into this one experience. I was very excited about the location and the scale of the show. It was huge and outside.

"We were able to push the boundaries in regards to what we have been able to do before in other shows. It was a very beautiful show, very dynamic."