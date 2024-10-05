Riley Keough hopes to "honour" her late mother Lisa Marie Presley with the memoir 'From Here To The Great Unknown'.

Riley Keough has completed her mother Lisa Marie Presley's memoir

The 35-year-old actress has completed the book that her mother was working on at the time of her death in January 2023 aged 54 following a sudden cardiac arrest and considers it as a "gift" that she has the chance to tell Lisa Marie's story to the world.

In a behind-the-scenes video of her in a recording booth, Riley said: "I aim not only to honour my mother, but to tell a human story in what I know is an extraordinary circumstance.

"I am aware that the recordings my mother left are a gift. So often, all that's left of a loved one is a saved and re-saved voicemail, a short video on a phone, some favourite photos. I take the privilege of these tapes very seriously."

The memoir will cover how Lisa Marie struggled after Elvis' death as well the tragic passing of her son Benjamin Keough in 2020 and Riley hopes it presents her as "a three-dimensional human being".

The 'Daisy Jones and The Six' star said: "What she wanted to do in her memoir, and what I hope I've done in finishing it for her, is to go beneath the magazine headline idea of her and revealed the core of who she was.

"To turn her into a three-dimensional human being: the best mother, a wild child, a fierce friend, an underrated artist, frank, funny, traumatised, joyous, grieving - everything that she was throughout her remarkable life.

"I want to give a voice to my mother in a way that eluded her while she was alive."