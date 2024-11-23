Ringo Starr always knew the Beatles were destined for success.

The 84-year-old musician was part of the world's best-selling band in the 1960s alongside John Lennon - who was shot dead in 1980 at the age of 40 - as well as the late George Harrison and Sir Paul McCartney and recalled that they were all like "four brothers" at the time who "worked very hard" with full intent of reaching superstardom.

He told 'Entertainment Tonight': "I miss them both, George and John. We were friends, we were like four brothers and we looked out for each other. When we made music, we went through moments where getting a little happy was good. So, we really worked very hard, we had a lot of cups of tea and we could just feel where it was going. For me, it was like psychic, we knew where it was going. No one had to look at you or stamp their foot or whatever.

"We did it together, that's what was great. We had two great songwriters. It was great.

"The Beatles are still doing like five billion streams a year, it's far out!"

The 'It Don't Come Easy' singer then spoke out on the notion that 'Anti-Hero' songstress Taylor Swift has reached a level of fame that is equivalent to that of Beatlemania and recalled meeting the pop star a lot earlier in her career prior to her global success.

He said: "I said she's really big and it's great because Paul and I did several Grammy shows. We met her there all the time, she was with her mum and look at her now. She's done very well."