Ringo Starr believes Taylor Swift's popularity is the "closest thing" to Beatlemania for this generation.

The 84-year-old drummer - who starred in the Beatles alongside John Lennon, Sir Paul McCartney and George Harrison - can see similarities between the fanaticism that surrounded the legendary band and Taylor's loyal fans.

Ringo told American Songwriter: "I think Taylor Swift is great anyway. She’s pulling them in, you know."

Ringo first crossed paths with Taylor at the Grammy Awards when she was 14 years old. The chart-topping star attended the awards show with her mother Joan

Ringo shared: "When we talk about her, I always have to mention that the first time I met her, she was 14.

"She was at the Grammys with her mother. And then, I saw a photo of her the other day, just yesterday, of her and her mother."

Meanwhile, Sir Paul McCartney previously heaped praise on Taylor, revealing that his song 'Who Cares' was partially inspired by the award-winning pop star.

The 82-year-old star observed that Taylor has a very strong connection with her "young fans", describing the bond as a "sort of a sisterly thing".

Speaking of 'Who Cares' - which addresses the dangers of online bullying - Paul told the BBC: "I was actually thinking about Taylor Swift and her relationship to her young fans and how it’s sort of a sisterly thing.

"And I was imagining talking to one of these young fans, and saying: ‘Have you ever been bullied? Do you get bullied?’

"Then, I say: ‘Who cares about the idiots? Who cares about all this? Who cares about you? Well … I do.'"