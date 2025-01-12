Sir Ringo Starr feels "settled" in Los Angeles.

Ringo Starr is 'thankful' for his healthy life in Los Angeles and has no plans to move back to the UK

The former Beatles drummer and his former Bond girl wife Barbara Bach, 78, left behind their sprawling 200-acre estate in Surrey, England, and made their Beverly Hills mansion their permanent residence in 2014, and the Liverpudlian hasn't looked back as he opened up on life in the Sunshine State.

Speaking about the song 'Thankful' on his new country album 'Look Up', he told Rolling Stone magazine: "I'm thankful for my life. I'm thankful for all the friends in my life, my children. We're in LA, and it's a sunny day. In that song, [I sing],'It's a beautiful day here in California.' I'm settled now here — with good friends."

The 84-year-old music legend - whose ex-bandmate Sir Paul McCartney, 82, spends much of his time in the US and also has a mansion in Beverly Hills - loves the "healthy lifestyle" they have in Los Angeles.

Ringo - who has three sons, Zak, 59, Jason, 57, and Lee, 54, with first wife Maureen - told the Mail on Sunday newspaper in 2014: "We're selling our house in Surrey and moving to L.A. We've had it for 15 years but we don't spend enough time there, and L.A is the right place for us to be now.

"It's not that sad, because it's time for a change... and the weather is better over there. I'm really into the healthy lifestyle that they have out in LA."

The musician has been a vegetarian for decades, and he made the decision to ditch meat from his diet after attending a bullfight in Spain in 1965.

And the 'Photograph' singer believes his diet of “berries, fruit, vegetables and salad" is what keeps him looking young and feeling healthy.

He told BANG Showbiz in 2021: "I’m a vegetarian, I eat lots of berries, lots of fruit and lots of vegetables and salad ... I just do stuff that I feel is good for me."