Rio and Kate Ferdinand have moved their family to Dubai for a "fresh start".

Rio and Kate Ferdinand have made the big move from London to Dubai

The 46-year-old retired soccer star and his 34-year-old former reality star spouse - who have Cree, four, and two-year-old Shae together - have given a glimpse at their new life in the United Arab Emirates, where they first met in 2016.

Kate - who is also stepmother to Lorenz, 18, Tate, 14, and 14-year-old Tia, whom Rio had his late wife Rebecca Ellison - admitted they are "a bit scared, excited and nervous" about the big move from South East London.

Alongside a series of snaps showing off their new stunning new home and of the family having fun at the beach, Kate wrote on Instagram on Sunday (24.08.25): "A new chapter, a fresh start — because if we don't try, we'll never know.

"Ahhh! We've talked about this for so long, and now it’s finally real… we’re here, we are making a new home in the place we met!

"Missing some of our specials already and a bit scared, excited and nervous — but more than anything, ready for fresh starts and new beginnings."

As well as adjusting to life in a new country, Kate recently admitted managing her children at different ages is "the hardest thing".

She told OK! magazine in May: "The big kids are very mature now. They've really grown up so we discuss everything.

"Social media for example, is a worry, maybe more so for Tia in terms of what's being pushed out about body image - the boys are a bit more relaxed about that.

"Management of the children is probably the hardest thing. They're going through so many different phases at the same time.

"We want to be there for the big kids and experience things with them, but then the little ones want to go to soft play. It's trying to be there for each of them."

She admitted things are "so fast-paced", and she feels like the almost 16-year age gap between the eldest and youngest is "unique".

She added: "It's so fast-paced. Going through so many different phases at the same time is quite unique I think.

"You have Shae at nursery and wanting to go to soft play, and the big boys wanted to go clubbing!"

Despite some challenging moments, Kate insisted she wouldn't change a thing, and she loves seeing how the older children "influence" their younger brother and sister.

She said: "But I love it. I wouldn't have it any other way. It's so nice to see the big kids with their younger siblings and how they influence them.

"Cree and Shae are like two teenagers now because they've basically got three almost-adults influencing them.

"We're all just learning on the job, really."

For Kate and Rio, their hectic lives balancing careers and family mean they have to make the most of "small moments" together as a couple.

She explained: "It's very busy, so it's all about the small moments.

"It doesn't always have to be a London date night, it might just be a walk in the park, or chatting on the way back from the school run.

"It's about finding time within the madness, it doesn't always have to be a huge event."