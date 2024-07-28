Rita Ora was hospitalised on Friday (26.07.24).

The 'Let You Love Me' singer had been due to perform at Campus Fesztival in Debrecen, Hungary, on Saturday (27.07.24) but was forced to pull out of the show hours before taking to the stage on "doctor's orders".

She wrote on her Instagram Story: "Please forgive this unexpected turn of events but sadly I will not be able to perform at Campus Fesztivál tonight.

"Having spent the night in hospital in Budapest, I must rest thoroughly and follow doctor's orders.

"I am so sorry to my fans who are going to be there today and I'm truly thankful for your understanding."

Festival organisers were "devastated" by the news.

They shared her statement on the event's own Instagram page and wrote: "[Her] crew has been working since dawn to set up the show... we are devastated by the news too.

"Saturday's programme of the main stage will be reorganised soon. We wish Rita a speedy recovery."

The 33-year-old star - who is married to Taika Waititi - didn't provide any further details on her condition, including whether or not she is still in hospital.

Rita had performed at the free festival As Young As Vilnius in Lithuania on Thursday (25.07.24).

She shared a series of photos on Instagram and wrote: "Lithuania you blew my mind!! 50k people, in the pouring rain, I appreciate every single one of you and you brought the ENERGY."

The 'I Will Never Let You Down' hitmaker recently admitted performing live is her favourite part of her career.

She said: “I’m definitely touring with this new record that I’m going to put out next year. I wanted to change it up. All the festivals I’ve been doing this summer have been so much fun.

“Getting to perform live is my favourite part. I hate the studio. I love seeing the crowd and I really connect with the energy. The tour is the only reason I put music out.”