Rita Ora has recorded a new song for Love Is Blind UK.

The 34-year-old pop star has recorded a new track called Joy, which will feature in the second series of the hit Netflix show.

A source told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: "It’s no secret that Rita loves love so she jumped at the chance to record a track for Love Is Blind UK."

Joy won't feature on Rita's new album, but she jumped at the chance to contribute to Love Is Blind UK.

The insider continued: "Joy is very much a mini side-project rather than being part of the new album.

"The song will be used on the show and be available to stream but there are no plans for a video or to send it to radio."

Meanwhile, Rita recently revealed that she wants to "celebrate [her] sexuality" through her new music.

The pop star released her single Heat in June, and Rita suggested that it was a taste of things to come.

The chart-topping singer told People: "The whole theme of this record is really about being instant [and] really direct with my messaging and stripping everything back behind me, production wise."

Heat was co-written by Troye Sivan, and Rita admits that she has "a lot in common" with the music star.

The singer - who is married to Hollywood film director Taika Waititi - shared: "I love his sexuality and the celebration he has with that.

"I was really inspired for me and my womanhood to really kind of celebrate my sexuality, my sexiness and get back into my body, you know? And this really just embodied that."

Rita hasn't released a new album since 2023, and she's now keen to reintroduce herself to the public.

The pop star - who has been married to Taika since 2022 - said: "I just feel as if I have so many things to sort of remind the public with, especially my new fans. I kind of love the idea of explaining who I am again."