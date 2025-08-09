Rita Ora is planning to build a futuristic gym in her garden.

Rita Ora is facing a challenge from her neighbours

The 34-year-old pop star owns a Grade II-listed home in North London, but she's angered some locals residents with her plans to construct a gym in the sunken courtyard of the property.

According to The Sun newspaper, an objection to Rita's plans reads: "Residents who chose this area for its tranquillity should not be forced to live with artificial lighting, amplified sound or loss of privacy."

The residents fear that the plans could "generate conflict, complaints and even legal disputes".

The objection continued: "Although acoustic insulation is mentioned, the inclusion of bifold doors suggests that music and voice projection could occur at any hour.

"The neighbouring property has a strict rule prohibiting large gatherings or parties, adopted precisely to preserve peace and respect among neighbours.

"This proposal undermines that shared understanding and carries the potential to generate conflict, complaints and even legal disputes."

Meanwhile, Rita recently revealed that she wants to "celebrate [her] sexuality" through her new music.

The pop star released her single Heat in June, and Rita suggested that it was a taste of things to come.

The chart-topping singer told People: "The whole theme of this record is really about being instant [and] really direct with my messaging and stripping everything back behind me, production wise."

Heat was co-written by Troye Sivan, and Rita admits that she has "a lot in common" with the music star.

The singer - who is married to Hollywood film director Taika Waititi - shared: "I love his sexuality and the celebration he has with that.

"I was really inspired for me and my womanhood to really kind of celebrate my sexuality, my sexiness and get back into my body, you know? And this really just embodied that."

Rita hasn't released a new album since 2023, and she's now keen to reintroduce herself to the public.

The pop star - who has been married to Taika since 2022 - said: "I just feel as if I have so many things to sort of remind the public with, especially my new fans. I kind of love the idea of explaining who I am again."