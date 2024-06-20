Rob Lowe has hailed Donald Sutherland's "charisma and ability".

Rob Lowe has paid tribute to Donald Sutherland

The 60-year-old actor has taken to social media to heap praise on Sutherland, who died aged 88 after a long illness.

Alongside a throwback photograph of the Hollywood star, Rob wrote on X: "Today we lost one of our greatest actors, Donald Sutherland. It was my honor to work with him many years ago, and I will never forget his charisma and ability. If you want a master class in acting, watch him in “Ordinary People”. My condolences to Kiefer. (sic)"

Elsewhere, Elijah Wood has taken to social media to express his sadness.

The 43-year-old actor wrote on X: "aww man. farewell, Donald Sutherland (sic)"

Meanwhile, Kim Cattrall has also paid tribute to the late actor.

In response to the announcement, the 67-year-old actress said: "Such sad news! Was always a favorite. Was always wonderful. Broke my heart in Ordinary People RIP x (sic)"

Kiefer Sutherland, Donald's son, announced his dad's passing via a statement posted on social media.

The 57-year-old actor - who has also enjoyed a hugely successful career in Hollywood - paid a glowing tribute to Donald, observing that he "loved what he did and did what he loved".

In a statement posted on X, Kiefer said: "With a heavy heart, I tell you that my father, Donald Sutherland, has passed away. I personally think one of the most important actors in the history of film. Never daunted by a role, good, bad or ugly. He loved what he did and did what he loved, and one can never ask for more than that. A life well lived."