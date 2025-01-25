Rob Lowe says his brother Chad will "recover" from losing his home in the LA wildfires.

The 60-year-old actor revealed that his whole family is "going through it" after his younger sibling - who has had roles on 'ER' and 'Pretty Little Liars' - saw his house burn down in the Pacific Palisades disaster but is sure that it all all be "fine" in the end.

He told US TV show 'Extra': "My brother and all his friends and neighbors lost everything in the Palisades. So, to have a family member go through it, you can't imagine it. There's just literally thousands of people lost everything. So, we're going through it as a family. I mean, he'll recover. He's got insurance. We're one of the lucky ones. We will be fine. But there are others that aren't."

The '9-1-1: Lone Star' actor - who has been married to Sheryl Berkoff since 1991 and has sons Matthew, 32, and 29-year-old John with her - also admitted that he he has had to supply his brother with hand-me-downs in the wake of the fire and joked that it is like being teenagers again.

He told People: "He got a lot of big brother hand-me-downs — he’s back to being 15 years old.

"He said he loves to dress like a dad, I give him a lot of crap, so I [gave him] my most dad Hokas."

Chad - who has been married to Kim Painter since 2010 and has Mabel, 10, Fiona, seven, and four-year-old Nixie with her - took to social media in the aftermath of losing his house to tell his followers that he had been left "heartbroken" by what had happened.

He wrote on Instagram: "Our hearts are broken, but we are comforted by all the well wishes, and offers of assistance. We are ok and will be ok. We have each other. Thank you all for your thoughts and prayers."