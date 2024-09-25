Rob Lowe was "like a wreck" when his eldest son moved to college.

The 60-year-old actor has Matthew,31, as well as John, 28, with Sheryl Berkoff and recalled just how "brutal" it was to experience one of his kids flying the nest for the first time.

He told People: "It brought up a lot of stuff. And I thought, why is this affecting me so deeply? Because Sheryl was, I mean, not unaffected, but she wasn't me.

"I mean, I was like a puddle. I had to wear dark glasses on the plane because tears were streaming down my [face] the whole time couldn't look at him sitting in his chair, in his little seat with a little book bag. I couldn't do it... It's triggering."

“I was a wreck…I've realized it's very, very, very common because people talk to me about it now all the time."

The 'Parks and Recreation' star first opened up about the experience of his son moving out just over a decade ago when he published his memoir 'Love Life' in 2014 and noted that life seems to repeat itself across the board as his eldest returned from college.

He wrote: "It's become something that year after year after year since I wrote it, gets passed around to parents who are sending their kids away for the first time... I love nothing more than when dads come up to me and they're crying and they go, ‘Your thing about sending your kid to school, I read it and then I sent my kid to school and I cried in my car.

"And I love that because it reminds me how alike everybody is.

"Now, here we are however many years later, and you realise that was not the end. They're back and they're not going anywhere."