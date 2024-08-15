Rob Schneider feels "terrible" after his daughter opened up about her difficult childhood.

Rob Schneider has addressed his daughter Elle King's comments.

The 60-year-old former 'Saturday Night Live' star has addressed recent allegations made by his singer daughter Elle King, 35, after she accused 'The Waterboy' actor of sending her to "fat camp" when she was younger, and recalled him forgetting "every single birthday".

Responding on 'The Tucker Carlson Show' podcast, Rob said: "It's fun being a parent, isn't it?

"I want to just tell my daughter: Elle, I love you, and I wish I was the father of my 20s that that you needed, and clearly I wasn't."

He asked his daughter - who has her own child, two-year-old son Lucky, with Daniel Tooker - to forgive his "shortcomings" and added that he loves her "completely" and "entirely".

He continued: "I just want you to be well and happy with you and your beautiful baby, Lucky.

"I wish you the best. I feel terrible, and I just want you to know that I don't take anything you say personally."

Rob insisted all he wants is for Elle - whose mother is his first wife, London King - "to be happy and to heal from this".

His daughter recently revealed she was a “really heavy child" and her actor dad tried to help her shed the pounds by sending her away to attend special weight loss treatment programme - and she got in trouble when she suffered an injury which hampered her efforts to slim down.

During an appearance on Bunnie Xo’s 'Dumb Blonde' podcast, Elle explained: "I was, like, a really, really heavy child. My dad sent me to fat camp. And then I got in trouble one year because I sprained my ankle and I didn't lose any weight. Very toxic and very silly."

She went on to open up about her difficult relationship with her actor father admitting they went "four or five years without talking".

Elle's dad and her mum London King divorced in 1990 and she was raised by her mum and step-dad in Ohio, while she had a strained relationship with him as a child and only reconnected with him as an adult.

She added of their turbulent relationship: "If I would ever spend a summer with my dad it would be on a movie set. I would just get lost in the shuffle. If I ever messed up a shot, if I ever was talking, I would get in trouble."