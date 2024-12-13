Robbie Williams felt "annoyed" and "sad" over rumours about his sexuality.

Robbie Williams was annoyed by rumours about his sexuality

The 50-year-old pop star - who is married to actress Ayda Field - has spent years fending off speculation about his love life but he's adamant stories about him being secretly gay just aren't true.

He told the Guardian newspaper: "I was annoyed. I was more sad. Not about gay accusations because look, I’ve done everything but suck a c***.

"Honestly, you’ve never met somebody that wants to be gay as much as me."

Robbie went on to explain further using a soccer club analogy, adding: "I’m a Port Vale fan and it’s like somebody going: 'Well you’re a Liverpool fan’.

"And me saying: 'No I’m not, I’m a Port Vale fan'. When somebody says you’re a Liverpool fan a hundred times it’s like: 'I’m not a f****** Liverpool fan, why do people think I’m a Liverpool fan?'"

Robbie concluded: "You want to be an ally while at the same time protecting your own authenticity and your own life. Besides, if I want to suck a c***, I’ll suck a c***. Who’s going to f******* stop me? My wife? The beard!"

Robbie has four children with Ayda - Teddy, 11, Charlie, nine, Coco, five, and four-year-old Beau - and they have been married for 14 years.

They had previously planned to renew their wedding vows to celebrate their 10th anniversary, but they had to scrap the idea due to the COVID-19 pandemic so they held a belated ceremony earlier this year.

In an Instagram message, Robbie wrote: "Oh, Me and Ayda renewed our vows. I am very very very grateful. I’m grateful right now. I’m not in the future, tired and stressed. I’m right here right now grateful."

Ayda previously reflected on the pair's wedding day back in 2010, telling Britain's HELLO! magazine: "Wow, what a journey we've been on, what a beautiful, blessed journey.

"I feel grateful to know that the man I'm in love with there is still the man I'm married to today, but even better. To have our families there, too - you don't realise how precious these moments are.

"We've really had a remarkable run and that day was the start of it. It's a beautiful thing when you're in a healthy relationship. I feel very blessed that he inspires me to be a better person, and I inspire him too."