Robbie Williams' feud with neighbour Jimmy Page is seemingly heating up again

The 'Angels' hitmaker, 50, recently applied for permission from Kensington and Chelsea Council to fell the Norway maple which has been blighted with honey fungus, but it has drawn objection from his neighbours.

The objection reads: “There is no explanation as to why this tree need be felled, only a series of photos showing parts of it are damaged.

“Should there not be a written report that accompanies each proposed felling and what courses of action could be done before the final resort of felling this tree?”

The application was submitted by tree surgeon Michael Goatly of Putney Tree Specialists, on behalf of the former Take That star, and noted: "Norway Maple - remove due extensive decay at the base (Honey fungus). Re-plant with species TBC."

Although the Led Zeppelin guitarist isn't named in the objection, the pair have been locked in a decade-long feud over Williams’ various planning applications for the Grade II-listed property in Holland Park.

Page had previously objected to Williams wanting to fell trees along the border of his home.

Williams also caused uproar when he applied to build a 20-foot fence to separate his and Page's mansions.

Other plans included a huge basement with a gym and swimming pool, and the huge trellis fence around the same size as a two-storey house.

Page, 80, spent years battling against Williams’ plans to install a “super-basement” under his mansion over fears vibrations from construction could wreck ancient paintings and frescoes at his mansion.

But Williams was given the go-ahead by council officials for the works after agreeing monitoring devices costing £50,000 would ensure noise levels stayed at a minimum.

Page told council officials in 2018 he would “fight against” what he called a “threat” to his mansion where he has lived since 1972.

Williams got his extension application approved in 2019 after a five-year battle between the neighbours, but Page won a victory when it was ruled builders could only use hand-held tools to excavate Williams' basement, leading to a huge increase in the price of building work for the ‘Rock DJ’ singer.