Robbie Williams could return to Take That.

The singer, 50, found fame as a member of the pop group from 1990 to 1995, before he launched a solo career in 1996 after years of fallouts with his bandmate Gary Barlow.

But Gary has now told how there is a chance Robbie could make a comeback in the group, which reformed as a four-piece in 2005 with the singer – before the group became a trio in 2014 after Jason Orange, 54, left for a life out of the spotlight.

Gary told the Daily Mail about how he and bandmates Mark Owen, 52, and Howard Donald, 56, could again be joined by Robbie: “Will there be five again? Could be. Will there be four again? Probably. Who knows?

“The phone rings and it could mean anything, but that’s the thrill. We’re all mates.

“We all talk, some more than others. The chances of the five of us happening I would say are slim.

“Robbie coming back? I could see that. So there.”

When told by his interviewer a return by Robbie would “thrill the fans”, Gary replied: “Well, it thrills me.”

Gary also told how he, Mark and Howard don’t tone down their dance routines on tour despite their age.

He said: “I feel like we’re scaling it up! We’re dripping with sweat when we come off.”

Gary – who spent years battling his yo-yo weight – added about his preparation for Take That shows: “If we’re about to go on a long tour then it’s cardio-based, because I’ve got to sing while I’m moving around.

“I need to be able to take a deep breath and it lasts me a few lines.

“Otherwise I’m on the weights and balance work. I do regular saunas, I do ice baths every day. They are a buzz. I love the pain.”