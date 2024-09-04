Robbie Williams thinks Oasis' reunion will be a "healing moment" for the UK - but couldn't resist taking a swipe at Noel Gallagher.

Liam Gallagher and Robbie Williams were once friends

The 'Angels' singer famously fell out with the guitarist and his brother Liam Gallagher in the late 1990s, but he is still pleased the pair have reconciled and will put on a great show.

However, the 50-year-old star believes it Liam that will make the concerts memorable.

He wrote on Instagram: "As ‘Namaste’ as it may sound Oasis getting back together is going to be a healing moment for our country.

"Liam Gallagher reading his phone on the toilet would be more charismatic and intriguing than 99.9% of the world’s population at their most enigmatic. All he has to do is stand there and sing for the audience to be guaranteed their money’s worth. Noel will be there too."

Oasis split in 2009 due to the rift between Liam and Noel, with the brothers subsequently exchanging numerous public jibes over the years, so Robbie has predicted the pair getting together again will make for a fascinating "soap opera".

He mused: "What do I think? I think it’s f****** brilliant. I also think it’s fascinating. The soap opera alone will either be exciting and or ghoulish to watch.

"For start off, how do you insure that tour? Is it uninsurable? And is there a clause for unresolved childhood trauma rearing its head and making the space between and around the boys untenable?

"Are the insurers rubbing their hands or s******* themselves?"

And while the 'Candy' singer expects the gigs to be "incredible", he believes a large part of that is due to the band's fans.

He continued: "As for the shows? They’re gonna be incredible, off the scale special, the audience will make sure of that, they have pre-booked an experience. And they will do all of the heavy lifting. They ARE the experience.

"It will be more about the audience than the band and the songs, the band and the songs already did the work. The band could be inanimate objects and it wouldn’t matter."

Robbie and Liam were once the best of friends in 1995 after the pop star quit Take That, and they spent a weekend of soul-searching together at Glastonbury festival in Somerset, South West England.

However, that didn't last long after Noel called the 'Let Me Entertain You' hitmaker "the fat dancer from Take That".

Robbie soon got his own back and sent a wreath to the Oasis brothers after his concerts in 2003 at Knebworth, Hertfordshire beat their record for the venue by selling out three shows in a row.

A few years later, Liam started dating Nicole Appleton - who was Robbie's ex-girlfriend - and during an appearance at the BRIT Awards in 2000, his former friend offered to fight the 'Wonderwall' singer for £100,000.

And it seems the drama will feature in Robbie's upcoming biopic 'Better Man'.

He concluded: "PS. Oasis are in my new movie. I think they come over well in it."