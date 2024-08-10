Robbie Williams has "temporary teeth" before her gets his new set.

Robbie Williams has a temporary set of teeth whilst he awaits his new fake smile

The 'Angels' hitmaker, 50, is loving his new smile but will have individual ones put in soon.

In an Instagram post, he shared: "So yesterday I went for a consultation for my new teeth. That’s what I thought I was doing. Imagine my surprise when I came out with a full set of brand-new teeth. At least the temporary ones before the individual ones are placed in a month or so.

"I f****** love them."

The former Take That star destroyed his natural teeth with drug use and opening bottles with them and has bid farewell to his "nubby-yellow-friends".

He continued: "Anyway, these are my new teeth for a while. Maybe a few of you were fond of the old ones. THEY WERE F*****.

"They served me well, But I absolutely abused them. Opening bottles with them. Espresso staining them. Rubbing coke on them. Not brushing them properly. Clenching them for 3 whole decades.

"We’ve been through a lot together. But now it’s time to move on. Goodbye my little nubby-yellow-friends."

The 'Rock DJ' hitmaker endured addiction following his rise to fame as a teenager but has been sober for almost 25 years, and recently reflected that upon quitting drinking and drugs, he ended up "depressed" and forgot how to be a "human" as he recovered.

He said: "I was ingesting everything I could get my hands on ecstasy, cocaine, drinking. I'm literally drinking like a bottle of vodka a night before going into rehearsals.

"When you stop drinking, you're left with the person you are. And the person who Í really was, was depressed and isolated. I didn't know how to be a human."

These days, the 'She's the One' singer - who opened up about his struggles in a self-titled Netflix documentary - admitted that he has "good days" and "bad days" and whilst he doesn't actually suffer from bipolar, there is an element of the disorder to the way his mental health fluctuates.

He said: "I'm not bipolar, but there is a sort of semi-bipolaresque element to my mental health. Some days good, some days bad."