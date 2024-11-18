Robbie Williams never blamed his former manager for his drug-taking and personal problems during his early years in Take That.

Robbie Williams has written an open letter to his former manager about his drug use

The pop star has written an open letter to music mogul Nigel Martin-Smith - who brought the boyband together and managed them during their 1990s heyday - after they both appeared in new BBC documentary series 'Boybands Forever' and Nigel seemingly suggested Robbie blamed him for his troubles - but the singer has insisted his substance abuse issues would have happened even if he was working as a "taxi driver".

In the note posted on Instagram, Robbie wrote: "Hey Nige. Hope all is good in your world and life is being kind to you. Just thought I'd jot down a few thoughts about our appearance together as talking heads on the BBC doc 'Boybands Forever'.

"I was equal parts terrified and excited to be sharing a screen with you again. Excited to see where we are on this journey and terrified in case old enemies would be triggered and I'd still be in a place of hurt or fear.

"As it happens, it would appear that time has done its thing and I guess the wisdom it brings has taken its mop to a few nooks and crannies here and there. I guess not every nook has been bleached."

Robbie went on to paraphrase Nigel's words in the documentary, writing: "[Nigel said] He's smart, is Robbie and it's quite clever, you know, 'I did drugs because I was in this band where I couldn't have girlfriends or I couldn't go out. That evil t**t Nigel, it's his fault that I'm behaving like a w*****'."

He went on to hit back at the claims, writing: "Allow me to respond to your assertion. My drug taking was never your fault. My response to the warped world that surrounded me is solely my own.

"How I chose to self-medicate is and was something that I will be monitoring and dealing with for the whole of my life. It's part of my make-up and I would have the same malady had I been a taxi driver.

"I just got there quicker due to having the finances whilst trying in vain to counteract the turbulence of pop stardom's matrix-bending washing machine."

Robbie went on to insist plenty of boyband stars get ill and suffer heartbreaking personal problems - explaining his Take That bandmates fought their own demons after shooting to fame at a young age - and he reminded Nigel how young he was when he was under his care.

The pop star added: "If you are following this story closely you can't help but notice a pattern emerge. Boys join a boyband. Boys get sick .. Some never mange to untangle the mess of the wreckage of the past ...

"I will also remind you that the person acting like a 'w*****' was 16 when he joined the band and 21 when he left. That was the last time I saw you.

"I hope I have more grace and understanding when and if any of my own four children at such a vulnerable age behave in the same manner."