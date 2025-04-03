Robert Irwin wants to "continue the important legacy" of his late father.

The 21-year-old conservationist is the son of tragic Steve Irwin - who found global fame through his 'Crocodile Hunter' series but died in 2006 at the age of 44 when he was pierced in the chest by a short-tail stingray barb during filming - and admitted that all these years later, he and his family just want to carry on doing what his dad started however they can.

He told People: "We are all trying to continue an important legacy that my dad started.

"I've gotten to find my own individual ways of doing that, and sometimes that comes in the form of modeling Bonds!"

The 'Crikey! It's The Irwins' star has teamed up with Bonds to model their underwear brand and even though that may seem "out of the ordinary", he is appreciative of the "platform" he has so that he can continue to get the message about conversation out into the world.

He said: "It seems so out of the ordinary for what I would do, but I get to be with Aussie Wildlife, I get to approach a new audience, a new platform, and get my wildlife conservation message out there to more people. And that is what means so much to me and my family.

"I'm representing Australia! So I wanted to look my best and to feel my best and just feel really confident. And so I've done more sit-ups and had less carbs than I ever have in my life, but it's been fun..

"At Australia Zoo, our beautiful wildlife sanctuary, it's great, I've got about 700 acres to just run. So I've been doing a lot of sprints, a lot of hill sprints.

"My brother-in-law Chandler, he's a professional athlete so he gave me a lot of great tips. And my mom actually did bodybuilding! She had more biceps then than I'll ever have."