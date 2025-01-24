Robert Pattinson has responded to long-standing criticism from horror film fans who are convinced the ‘Twilight’ series damaged the vampire genre.

The 38-year-old actor found global fame playing Edward Cullen, the brooding vampire protagonist of the ‘Twilight’ films alongside Kristen Stewart, who played Bella Swan in the movies.

He has now told GQ Spain about how he doesn’t believe claims the series damaged the bloodsucking horror genre: “I love that people keep telling me, ‘Man, ‘Twilight’ ruined the vampire genre.’

“Are you still stuck on that s***? How can you be sad about something that happened almost 20 years ago? It’s crazy.”

The first ‘Twilight’ film in the franchise debuted in 2008, marking the start of a cultural phenomenon.

Over the years, Robert has frequently reflected on the impact of the series and the polarising responses it elicited from audiences.

In a 2019 interview with Variety, he commented on how divisive the films were.

He said: “The people who don’t like it are generally people who haven’t seen it, and they’re like all judgmental and stuff, and cynical people.

“But I think I am a judgmental and cynical person who would just mindlessly hate it without ever having seen anything.”

He also admitted to finding the series’ storyline unusual, adding: “I mean, it’s a weird story, ‘Twilight’.

“It’s strange how people responded. They are very romantic, but at the same time, it’s not like ‘The Notebook’ romantic.

“‘The Notebook’ is very, very sweet and heartbreaking and stuff. ‘Twilight’ is about this guy who finds the one girl he wants to be with, and also wants to eat her. Well not eat her, drink her blood, whatever.”

Recalling his experience during the making of the first ‘Twilight’ film, Robrert told GQ he had approached it with a serious attitude, aiming to make it “as arty as possible”.

But this approach clashed with the studio’s vision for the movies.

He added: “My team sat me down and said, ‘Okay, so whatever you’re doing right now, after lunch just do the opposite, or you’ll be fired by the end of the day.’

“And I was like, ‘Okay.’ And so that was the only thing that got me to sort of smile a little bit.”