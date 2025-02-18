Robert Pattinson's daughter is an "incredible sleeper".

Robert Pattinson is a doting dad

The 'Mickey 17' star and his partner Suki Waterhouse welcomed their baby girl - whose name has not been publicly revealed - into the world in March 2024, and he is delighted that they haven't experienced much in the way of nocturnal disturbances since the tot was born.

He told 'Extra': "I hate boasting about it but my daughter's been the most incredible sleeper since birth."

The 38-year-old actor is a hands-on dad and has rapidly become an "expert" when it comes to dealing with dirty diapers.

He said: "I'm an expert, like, the stealth nappy when the baby doesn't even know they've had their nappy changed."

The 'Harry Potter' star admitted parenthood has made him keen to take on another family-friendly role in the future.

Asked if he is open to doing a kids-focused film in the future, he said: "I'd love to.

"I’m always kinda open to anything.

"Whatever takes my interest is always so shocking to me. I’m like, ‘We'll just see what’s coming.’”

With only a month to go before their child's first birthday, Robert has not planned how he and the 'Daisy Jones and the Six' actress will be marking the special occasion.

He admitted: "I didn't think about that. That is another thing I have to do."

Robert admitted last year he feels simultaneously “very old” and “very young” since he became a father.

He said in a video posted on the social media platform X: “(Being a father) makes me feel very old and very young at the same time.”

Suki has previously called her lover the "greatest" dad, and she said they are having "more and more fun" with their little bundle of joy.

Speaking to Access Hollywood, the 33-year-old star said of her partner: “He’s the greatest.

“I’ve had the best day with her today and showing her around New York City is heaven.

“It’s the best. And it’s just getting more and more fun.”

Asked which parent she is most like, Suki replied: “I don’t know. It’s just always changing.

"She has such a sweet nature. It’s really sweet to see.”