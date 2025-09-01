Robin Wright has "finally" found her "person" but she'll never marry again because it's "just unnecessary".

Robin Wright has finally found her 'person' and settled down in the UK

The House Of Cards star, 59, has moved to the UK to set up home with architect Henry Smith, 52, and she has admitted she's smitten with new new man since meeting him in a pub several years ago but she has no plans to walk down the aisle again after three previous failed marriages.

She told The Times newspaper: "He is a sweetheart and just a good, decent adult. He’s a man ...

"That’s exactly what I wanted. I’m turning 60 and I’m, like: ‘Is this it?' I love being alone and I’ve done that many times. But I’m, like, I want to grow old with somebody, and travel and see the world ...

"It’s liberating to be done. Be done with searching, looking and getting 60 per cent of what you wanted."

However, when asked if she will marry again, Robin said: "No. God no. Why? That’s just unnecessary."

Robin was previously married to Dane Witherspoon, Sean Penn - the father of her two children Dylan and Hopper - and Clement Giraudet while she was also engaged to Ben Foster twice but they never made it down the aisle.

The actress insisted she's now settled down for good, adding of Henry: "I’m seen and loved for who I am. It’s so relaxing."

She has now been living with Henry in Britain for the last few years and they are currently planning to move to a new home by the coast - and the actress admits she's loving life in the UK because it's so different to America and she's loving the peace and "quiet" as well as the slower pace of life.

She explained: "America is a s***show ... I love being in this country [the UK]. There’s a freedom of self here. People are so kind. They’re living.

"They’re not in the car in traffic, panicked on a phone call, eating a sandwich. That’s most of America. Everything’s rush, competition and speed. ...

"[In Los Angeles] everyone’s building a huge house and I’m just done with all that - I love the quiet."