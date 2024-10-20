Ozzy Osbourne has been inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame for the second time.

Ozzy Osbourne dedicated his solo induction to his late guitarist Randy Rhoads

The 75-year-old rocker was honoured as a solo artist as part of the class of 2024 at the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio on Saturday night (19.10.24) - 18 years after he was first inducted as part of Black Sabbath in 2006.

The Prince of Darkness seemingly didn't perform due to his ongoing health issues - including Parkinson's and a longstanding spine issue - and was instead seated in a regal bat throne, a nod to his 1982 bat-biting controversy, as actor and musician Jack Black, 55, inducted the music legend, whom he dubbed the "greatest frontman in the history of rock 'n' roll".

Ozzy dedicated his induction to his late guitarist and co-writer, Randy Rhoads, who tragically died in a plane accident in 1982 aged just 25.

He said: "I can't believe I'm here myself. My fans have been so loyal to me over the years, I can't thank them enough.

"I've been fortunate over the years to play with some of the world's greatest guitar players, drummers, bass players.

"I [want to say] one thing tonight for a guy by the name of Randy Rhoads. If I hadn't met Randy Rhoads, I wouldn't be sitting here tonight."

Randy himself received a posthumous entry into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2021.

Tool's Maynard James Keenan, 60, and Wolfgang Van Halen, 33 - the son of the late Eddie Van Halen - kicked off the tribute performances rocking out to 'Crazy Train'.

Punk legend Billy Idol, 68, belted out 'No More Tears' and country star Jelly Roll, 39, sang 'Mama I'm Coming Home'.

Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith, Metallica bassist Robert Trujillo, Ozzy's producer Andrew Watt, and Zakk Wylde were also among those to pay tribute to the 'Paranoid' hitmaker.

The class of 2024 also included Mary J. Blige, Cher, Dave Matthews Band, Foreigner, Kool and The Gang, Peter Frampton, and A Tribe Called Quest.