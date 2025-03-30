Roger Daltrey claims he is going blind.

Roger Daltrey: 'Not only am I going deaf, I’m also now going blind'

The 81-year-old made the confession at The Who's recent Teenage Cancer Trust gig at London's Royal Albert Hall, admitted the purple-tinted glasses he was wearing were not just a fashion statement.

According to The Mirror, he told the audience: "The joys of getting old. Not only am I going deaf, I’m also now going blind. Fortunately I still have my voice, because if I lose that I’ll have the full Tommy!”

Meanwhile his bandmate Pete Townshend, 79, also shared about his own physical decline, telling fans he had a "complete knee replacement" just four weeks ago.

He added: "But because I’m Superman, I’m here! Maybe I should auction off the old one. Elton John had one done, and he wears his as a bracelet. Unfortunately, mine’s in three bits."

Admitting he doesn't like taking painkillers, he said: "It’s suddenly disconnected my brain from my fingers. We do four days of rehearsal, and most of it was a bit of a muddle for me.

“You know, tonight isn’t perfect but it could have been f****** worse! You’ll probably notice I’m a bit wobbly, just making sure they’re playing the right notes."

Meanwhile, Daltrey - who founded the Teenage Cancer Trust - stepped back as a figurehead of the charity concerts in 2024, and recently announced The Cure's Robert Smith as his successor.

He personally chose Smith to oversee the fundraising series, which takes place annually at London's Royal Albert Hall and will return between March 23 and 29, 2026.

The Cure have performed twice in 2006 and 2014, while Smith backed the Teenage Cancer Trust UNSEEN campaign during the COVID-19 lockdown, which helped those hit hard financially amid the pandemic.

'Just Like Heaven' hitmaker Smith, 65, said: “Teenage Cancer Trust does the most fantastic work, and it is a great honour - and a real thrill - to be asked to curate the 2026 shows at the Royal Albert Hall. I can promise it will be a very memorable week!”

Daltrey said: “It has not been easy to find the right curator for the week of concerts in aid of Teenage Cancer Trust at the Royal Albert Hall, but it's with great excitement that I can announce that Robert Smith has signed up for 2026.

“With The Cure’s long and outstanding support for Teenage Cancer Trust, Robert appreciates the vital work this charity does.

“The concerts have become an essential fixture in the music calendar, featuring some of the world’s greatest artists. It has been a challenge to find the right person to take them on - but Robert, a true musical great, is the perfect curator for the 2026 concerts.”