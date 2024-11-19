Usher considers roller-skating to be a "form of self-care".

Usher still loves roller skating

The 46-year-old singer began skating during his childhood and he's developed a deep connection to the activity over time.

He told PEOPLE: "It's a form of self-care.

"The freedom and expression, I really feel like it's a language when you get deeper into the cultures of skating for rhythm, period."

Ushed believes his passion for skating has actually helped him to maintain his youthful looks.

The 'U Remind Me' hitmaker explained: "Skating has always kept me young, and it's something that I feel is a necessity for youth nowadays. Everybody spends so much time scrolling."

Usher has helped to open Flipper's World Roller Boogie Palace, a skating rink residency at The Venetian Hotel in Las Vegas. The singer has described his latest endeavour as a "victory lap for Las Vegas".

Usher - who previously had a residency at the Colosseum at Caesars' Palace, before he performed the Super Bowl Halftime Show earlier this year - said: "It really all started with my residency and we had a second residency and we played the Super Bowl. We went to Paris. Now coming back with this tour, I'm in the flow, having a good time, enjoying and doing things that I really love."

Meanwhile, Usher previously admitted that the Super Bowl Halftime Show was a landmark moment in his career.

The chart-topping singer explained that his performance at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas was a "testament of dedication".

He told 'Entertainment Tonight': "Sometimes affirmations and words of confirmation isn't enough. You have to put in the work ... This is just really a testament of dedication.

"I don't have this moment by myself. All of my fans that I bring with me, each and every person that had anything to do with the music, the creativity, everybody is a part of this celebratory moment."