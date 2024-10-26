Roman Kemp almost in tears after Bond interview

Roman Kemp was almost reduced to tears by a James Bond actor.

The former Capital FM host and 'One Show' presenter opened up about his best and worst interview experiences, revealing that a former Bond star was among his most difficult interviewees.

Speaking on the 'Therapy Crouch' podcast with Peter Crouch, he explained it wasn't Daniel Craig, and said: "One person nearly made me cry. I was only young and it was for James Bond.

"He was terrifying in the film, but he is like that in real life. I sat there and I asked him this question, and it wasn't even a bad question, and then he sat and he thought.

"He just turned to me and said, 'For the rest of this interview, I'll ask myself the questions I think I should be asked.'"

Roman, 31, admitted he was so shocked that he just sat there in silence.

Meanwhile, Roman, who is the youngest child of Spandau Ballet’s Martin and Wham! singer Shirlie Holliman, stepped down from his job as Capital Breakfast presenter in March in order to have more of a work / life balance.

He told The Sun newspaper: "In a way, you get your life back. I went through a period of spinning too many plates and I think you come to a point where you want to know if your work is controlling you too much.

"My work was controlling my happiness. I had no time to work out what made me happy. I was working constantly.

"I was in a privileged position where someone made me breakfast every day. Now I make my own breakfast, which I love. Once I got to 30, I was like, ‘I don’t want work to control my life. Work is a secondary part of my life’.”