Ron Howard has revealed the one thing that could lure him back into acting.

The 71-year-old has retreated from being in front of the lens after moving from starring in ‘The Andy Griffith Show’ and ‘Happy Days’ to carving himself a name as one of Hollywood’s most successful directors after making films including ‘Apollo 13’ and ‘Backdraft’.

But he has now told People about how one person who could bring him back to the screen: “I think that if my daughter Bryce cast me in something, that would compel me to put down the directing obligation, put them on hold for a minute and show up.”

The actor-turned-director was referring to his daughter Bryce Dallas Howard, 44, who has directed documentary ‘Dads’, episodes of ‘The Mandalorian’ and ‘The Book of Boba Fett’.

But Ron, who currently serves as executive producer for the Apple TV+ docuseries ‘Fight for Glory: 2024 World Series’, also acknowledged his acting days are mostly behind him.

He said: “I happen to play myself in an upcoming episode of (Seth Rogen comedy) ‘The Studio’, and I had a lot of fun doing that… but it’s hard to make time for.”

Despite his reluctance to act again, Ron said he still finds the world of filmmaking to endlessly fascinating.

He added his work behind the camera has been “such a fascinating way of life”.

Ron also said the filmmaking process is about “giving it the medium and the audience and everything you’ve got, and then trying to look for the next great story”.

He added he’s “exuberant and forward-thinking about what I'm doing” and looks forward to what comes next.

Ron also joked: “As long as I can physically enjoy it.”

The filmmaker began his career as a child actor, most notably starring as Opie Taylor on ‘The Andy Griffith Show’ and Richie Cunningham on ‘Happy Days’.

His transition to directing saw him became a household name as a filmmaker, with his directing style hailed as a blend of mainstream appeal and emotional depth.

He took home two Academy Awards for his ‘A Beautiful Mind’ film and continues to shape Hollywood through his production company Imagine Entertainment.