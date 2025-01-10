Ronda Rousey has given birth to her second child.

The 37-year-old wrestler welcomed a baby girl named Liko’ula Pauomahinakaipiha with her husband Travis Browne and admitted she feels grateful for the little one's safe arrival as the birth came amid the devastating wild fires which have ripped through California.

In a post on Instagram, she wrote: "Our little girl came into this world during a windstorm into a city on fire, so grateful she made it safe and sound."

She added a video which showed the couple's two-year-old daughter La'akea meeting her baby sister and pictures of the delighted parents with the new arrival.

Ronda and Travis tied the knot in 2017, and the loved-up couple welcomed their elder daughter, La'akea, back in September 2021.

The former Olympian previously suggested that her daughter could follow in her mom's footsteps one day.

Speaking to PEOPLE, the former UFC champion - who also had a high-profile spell in the WWE - shared: "Oh, she's definitely going to be tough. She doesn't respond to pain so much.

"She just fell and scraped her knee today and she was just like ... she didn't even cry. She just kind of grunts it out!

"The world isn't ready for this little girl."

Ronda also confessed to suffering from "mom guilt" after she returned to work following La'akea's birth.

Reflecting on her experience of motherhood, the 'Furious 7' star added: "I was having a better and better experience, that I felt worse and worse about being away from her. And so, the mom guilt was compounding by the day, and I think that was more difficult than any part of the experience itself."