Ronda Rousey has revealed the sex of her unborn child

The 37-year-old star recently debuted her growing baby bump at the San Diego Comic-Con, and Ronda has now taken to social media to confirm that she's expecting a baby girl.

The former UFC champion - who has also enjoyed success in the movie business - wrote on Instagram: "IT’S A GIRL! Happy I can finally shout it from the rooftops, but couldn’t resist revealing it at Comicon where I’d coincidentally be exactly as far along (4 months) as my character 'Mom' is in my new graphic novel 'Expecting the Unexpected' (So technically I finally got to cosplay at Comicon [winking emoji]) (sic)"

Ronda and her husband Travis Browne tied the knot in 2017, and the loved-up couple welcomed their daughter, La'akea, back in September 2021.

The former Olympian previously suggested that her daughter could follow in her mom's footsteps one day.

Speaking to PEOPLE, Ronda - who also had a high-profile spell in the WWE - shared: "Oh, she's definitely going to be tough. She doesn't respond to pain so much.

"She just fell and scraped her knee today and she was just like ... she didn't even cry. She just kind of grunts it out!

"The world isn't ready for this little girl."

Meanwhile, Ronda confessed to suffering from "mom guilt" after she returned to work.

Reflecting on her experience of motherhood, the 'Furious 7' star said: "I was having a better and better experience, that I felt worse and worse about being away from her. And so, the mom guilt was compounding by the day, and I think that was more difficult than any part of the experience itself."