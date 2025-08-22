Rory McIlroy hasn't watched Happy Gilmore 2 because he feels self-conscious about his acting.

Rory McIlroy stars in the comedy movie

The 36-year-old professional golfer made a cameo appearance in the comedy movie, but Rory hasn't yet seen himself in the film.

During an appearance on The Running Interview Show with Kate Mackz, Rory shared: "I haven’t even watched the movie yet, because I don’t want to see myself trying to act. I am going to try and watch it this week maybe but it was an amazing experience."

Rory relished the experience of working with Adam Sandler, who wrote, produced and starred in the comedy movie.

The sports star shared: "Adam Sandler is the best, he’s such a nice guy.

"He made us feel so comfortable but I am not going to give up my day job anytime soon … I think that’s the great thing about being in this position, you get to be in the company of the people that are the best at what they do whether it’s Sandler in acting or whether you admire other sportspeople at the top of their game … to be able to spend a little bit of time with them."

Travis Kelce also makes a cameo appearance in Happy Gilmore 2, and Adam recently hailed the NFL star as a "great, great actor".

He told Entertainment Weekly: "Travis is honestly, he came in, he hung out with us a couple days. He was just a great, great actor."

Travis - who is dating pop star Taylor Swift - actually turned up on set the day after playing a game in the NFL.

And Adam thinks Travis could become an acting "superstar" one day.

The 58-year-old Hollywood star - who plays the lead role in Happy Gilmore 2 - shared: "He's funny, just great personality. Just somebody that you'd want to hang out with all day long, and that he feels like he's your buddy. He feels like he will protect you.

"He feels like he's going to be nice to your family. He's got everything. And as an actor, swear to God, he could be a superstar if he wanted to do that."