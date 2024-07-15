Rose McGowan has recalled how "dark forces" tried to pit her against late 'Charmed' co-star Shannen Doherty.

Rose McGowan has paid a touching tribute to her late co-star Shannen Doherty

The 53-year-old actress - who played Prue Halliwell on the hit CW show - devastatingly lost her lengthy battle with stage four breast cancer on Saturday (13.07.24), and her co-star on the supernatural drama series has hailed her "inspiring until the end" in an emotional tribute.

Rose, 50, further explained how their "lives had been intertwined in a unique way" and insisted they always "chose love and respect" when "dark forces" wanted to cause friction between them.

Alongside a montage of pictures of the pair, Rose, who portrayed her half-sister Paige Matthews on the programme, wrote on Instagram: "Shannen Doherty had the heart of a lion. Passion for craft is often mislabeled as trouble. Shannen was passion. I met her in the 90s and was awed. Getting to really know her later in life, a beautiful gift. This woman fought to live. Shannen knew how to be a star because she was one since childhood. Her work ethic inspiring to the end. Shannen’s great love for directing, for acting, Holly, her friends, her parents, dog and her beloved fans was legendary. Our lives had been intertwined in a unique way. We laughed at dark forces who wanted us to hate each other, instead we chose love and respect. A soft-hearted badass as there ever was. A force of energy that will live forever in hearts. May angels and God carry her to the holy kingdom where she is healthy, young and wild forever. Rest now warrior, we will never forget you dear sister. (sic)”

Their co-star, Alyssa Milano, said she was "in awe" of Shannen - despite their "complicated relationship".

Despite the pair having endured a frosty relationship, which led to their late co-star eventually leaving the show after season three, the 51-year-old actress, who played the third eldest sister, Phoebe Halliwell, insisted she "deeply respected" her despite their feud.

She told Us Weekly: "It’s no secret that Shannen and I had a complicated relationship, but at its core was someone I deeply respected and was in awe of.

"She was a talented actress, beloved by many and the world is less without her. My condolences to all who loved her."