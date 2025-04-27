Rosie Huntington-Whiteley doesn't feel it is "necessary" to marry Jason Statham.

The 38-year-old model got engaged to 'The Meg' actor - with who she has Jack, eight, and three-year-old Bella - in 2016 after six years together but tying the knot isn't "massively important" to her, and if they eventually do exhange vows, it will be in a "low-key" celebration.

She told the Sunday Times Style magazine: “Maybe one day. It’s not something that’s ever been massively important to me. Throwing a big, fancy wedding is not something I feel is necessary at this point in my life. If we do, it will be low-key.”

At 57, Jason is almost 20 years older than Rosie but the 'Transformers: Dark of the Moon' actress insisted their age gap has never been an issue and they have always just taken each day of their relationship "as it comes".

She said: “I’m committed to my family. I value the family unit and he’s just been such an incredible person in my life. We take each day as it comes. There’s a lot of love and fun and humour, and we just try to make it work.

"Relationships go through many iterations. You just have to hold on. I try to show up as the best version of myself. You can only control your side of it, right? My happiness is not in his hands. I just try to do my part.”

The family moved from Los Angeles to London in 2020, in part so Jason could be around for his family more, and Rosis praised her fiance for being a "very involved" parent.

She said: “He was like, ‘I’m going to be away from you and the kids for big stretches [shooting movies]. If we move to London, I can make everything there.’ So that was a really big reason. He goes to work and comes home at the end of the day, which is pretty special for somebody in his line of work.

"Jason is a very involved and super-hands-on dad and such a supportive partner to me.

"I call him the human playground because he’s constantly got the kids on his back, rolling around. He’s so playful. The man has insane amounts of energy, it’s boundless.

"He’s a big kid himself but also an upbeat reinforcement and positive influence on them, and incredibly attentive, loving and capable.

"I feel lucky that I’m at work today and he’s with them and I don’t need to call and give him a list of things to do and remind him of this or that. And the kids adore him.”