Rosie O'Donnell's daughter has been charged with felony child neglect and drug possession.

The 62-year-old comic is "hopeful" 27-year-old Chelsea O'Donnell will "find her way" through her battle with addiction after the mom-of-four was booked into jail in Wisconsin, where she will stay until appearing in court next month.

Chelsea was arrested in Marinette County on 10 September and charged with neglecting a child, possession of methamphetamine and maintaining a drug trafficking place, as well as four misdemeanour offences, including possession of THC, drug paraphernalia and illegally obtained prescription drugs, as well as disorderly conduct, In Touch magazine reports.

Police had been called after Chelsea argued with boyfriend Jacob Nelund and, upon arrival, cops noted her pupils were "dilated" and alleged she was "not being honest whatsoever".

They found a meth pipe in her pocket and documented "horrible" living conditions inside her home, including drug paraphernalia “that a small child could have easily grabbed".

Officers documented discovering “a black and silver digital scale, some used gem bags with white residue, and a sharps container that had more used and unused hypodermic needles” under her child’s crib.

One cop wrote: "Inside the bedroom that appeared to be designated as [the child’s] room, there were numerous used hypodermic needles.

“Several of them were loaded with blood. There were old apples, garbage, random tools, and butane bottles sitting on the floor, all mixed with the clothing belonging to [the child].”

There was also a “used meth pipe and a gem bag with meth in it” located in the couple's bedroom.

The police report stated: “It appeared Jacob and Chelsea were more concerned with their drug addiction than providing [the baby] with a safe and clean environment."

Following her arrest, Chelsea's 11-month-old son Atlas was placed under the care of Jacob's friends.

She was released on bail shortly afterwards but then arrested again on 10 October after being pulled over by cops.

As a result, on 11 October, she was further charged with felony counts of possession of methamphetamine, possession of narcotic drugs and bail jumping, plus misdemeanour counts of resisting or obstructing an officer and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Chelsea - who has Skylar, five, Riley, three, and Avery, two, as well as Atlas - was booked into Oconto County Jail and will remain behind bars until her hearings on 4 and 7 November.

Following the news, Rosie - who adopted Chelsea when she was a baby with former partner Kelli Carpenter - shared an old selfie of her daughter and lamented her battle with addiction.

She wrote on Instagram: “Chelsea is in the news today — this is a photo from a better time.

"Sadly, this is not new for our family. Chelsea has struggled with drug addiction for a decade — we are all hopeful she will find her way out of this deadly disease."

Rosie has four other adopted children, Parker, 29, Blake, 24, Vivienne, 21, and 11-year-old Dakota.