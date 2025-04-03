Rumer Willis "still takes baths" with her adult sisters.

The 36-year-old actress - whose parents are Demi Moore and Bruce Willis - has opened up about the bond she shares with her sisters Scout, 33, and Tallulah, 31, as she admitted some people might think they are "crazy and weird" for their dynamic.

She told the 'What in the Winkler' podcast: "We all still take baths together, my sisters and I.

“And that’s just the kind of house that I grew up in.

“People might think that that’s crazy and weird, but I don’t.”

Rumer was discussing parenting on the podcast, and revealed her "hope" that her daughter Lou - who will celebrate her second birthday on April 18 - will still be sharing a bed with her when she's in her 30s.

She said: "Honestly, I hope Lou will, like, still sleep in bed with me when she’s my age. I still sleep in bed with my mom, and I don’t think it’s weird.”

The 'Once Upon A Time In Hollywood' star revealed she hasn't "spent a night away" from her daughter, and they still "co-sleep".

She explained: “I always think about it as, imagine if you took a baby gorilla or a dog when it was two weeks old or three months old, and had it sleep in a different room than [its] mom.

"Everyone would look at you like you were crazy. But yet we’re like, ‘Oh no, that kid can sleep through the night. It’s got to fend for themselves, got to learn how to self soothe.’

"They can’t even feed themselves... By the way, we as adults don’t even know how to self-soothe. People drink wine, people do drugs, people eat an entire tub of ice cream.”

Meanwhile, Rumer previously hit out at trolls who "sexualise" her feeding her and Richard Thomas' baby girl.

Back in May 2024, she told PEOPLE magazine: "I didn’t think it was that big of a thing because I grew up in a naked house.

“You know what I mean? I didn’t grow up in a house where we had shame about being naked, ever. I didn’t think I was posting that crazy of things even for me — I know I can be a little escándalo.”

She continued: “I’m like, ‘Really? How would you feel if I told you to lock yourself in a little cubicle at the airport when you wanted to eat?'

“I’m feeding my kid. It’s not sexual unless you’re making it that way.”