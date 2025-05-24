Rumer Willis fell in love with the movie business on the set of 'Striptease'.

The 36-year-old actress starred alongside Demi Moore, her mom, in the 1996 movie, and Rumer relished the experience of working on a film set at such a young age, admitting that she "loved every second" of the shoot.

Rumer told People: "I was just so enamoured and kind of like, ‘What is this world? What's going on here?’"

The actress actually remembers dancing in her mom's shoes during lunch breaks.

She said: "I loved the costumes.

"During lunch sometimes I would go try and put my mom's shoes on and a feather boa and dance around the stage."

Demi played an FBI secretary-turned-stripper in the movie, and Rumer still remembers her mom shooting a number of racy scenes.

She shared: "I was like, oh, there's all these ladies around me all the time. I was just so enamoured."

Demi, 62, previously admitted that she felt judged for playing a stripper in the film.

The actress hit back at critics of 'Striptease', suggesting that she was treated unfairly at the time it was released.

Speaking to Variety in 2024, Demi said: "There was an interesting kind of judgement placed on a woman who worked as a dancer, but the idea was that this was a woman trying to take care of her child in the best way she could."

Demi became the highest-paid actress in the mid-90s, and she feels proud of herself for "changing the playing field for all women".

However, Demi still feels bemused by how she was portrayed at the time.

The actress - who was married to Bruce Willis between 1987 and 2000 - recalled: "I did 'Striptease' and 'G.I. Jane' back to back. If anything in this industry has ever been stacked against me, it was having those two films come out at the same time and becoming the highest-paid actress on top of that.

"That moment was so powerful for me because it wasn’t just about me; it was about changing the playing field for all women.

"But, because I was portraying a stripper, I betrayed women. And because I played a soldier, I betrayed men."