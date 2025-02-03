Rumer Willis says Bruce Willis is "doing great" amid the LA wildfires and his ongoing battle with dementia.

Rumer Willis says Bruce Willis is 'doing great' amid the LA wildfires and his ongoing battle with dementia

The 36-year-old actress is the daughter of Hollywood star Bruce - who was diagnosed with Frontotemporal dementia (FTD) - a degenerative disease, which causes behavioural changes and communication difficulties - and his ex-wife Demi Moore, and revealed that the family are just trying to "rally around each other" as the disaster has been unfolding across Califonia.

Speaking on UK TV show 'Loose Women', she explained: “He's doing great. I think, obviously as many people in California, the thing we're all kind of the most scared, dealing with is just fires and wanting to make sure everything is okay. Because my family, we're all so close, I think what's so beautiful is the way that we rally around each other, [it's] so lovely, because we really are a unit"

The 'House Bunny' star - who has 21-month-old Louetta with former partner Derek Richard Thomas - noted that being a mother has improved her confidence and admitted that she is "grateful" for how her parents emphasised the importance of family to her even when they decided to go their separate ways when she was growing up.

She said: "I feel like I am my most grounded, intuitive, connected self. What I am thinking about when it comes to my daughter, I noticed sometimes in other decisions in my life, I can be a little anxious or indecisive or not know what to do. I find if I really listen to myself when it's about her, I feel really grounded and quiet - and I'm able to make really definitive decisions that I feel really helped me with that confidence.

"I think the thing I’m most grateful for is that even when they split up, they created such a beautiful foundation of prioritising my sisters and I, that I never felt like I had to choose or like, they never played against each other.

"We were a family, and we still are very much a family no matter what… And not only did I feel like that has set me up in my life to have such a beautiful foundation of my own family, but now, as I'm working through co-parenting as well, I feel deep gratitude for the example they've set.”

