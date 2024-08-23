Rumer Willis has split up from Derek Richard Thomas.

The 36-year-old actress -who is the daughter of Hollywood star Bruce Willis and his ex-wife Demi Moore - in November 2022 and they have 17-month-old daughter Louetta together but she has now confirmed that they have called time on their relationship.

During an Instagram Q+A session on Thursday (23.08.24), she was asked by a fan if she and Derek were still together and replied: "Nope I am single momming it and co-parenting."~

But the 'House Bunny' star remains "grateful" for her little girl and is so thankful that the relationship between herself and Derek happened because it allowed for the birth of her daughter.

She added: "I'm so grateful for Lou. She is the best thing in my life and I am forever grateful I was able to have the time in that relationship for her to come into my life."

Rumer is so taken with motherhood that she recently revealed that she has trained as a doula, a person who supports a pregnant woman throughout the birthing process.

In a post on her Instagram page, Rumer explained: "I think it is so important to have someone come and support you, especially as a new first-time mom. I am a trained as a postpartum doula now because I want to be of service to other women."

She added in a video: "I did my postpartum training with my incredible midwives... they are continuing to do the postpartum training. It was unbelievably valuable to me not only as a new mom and learning how to more deeply care for myself but also potentially learning how to give that care to others."

In a question-and-answer session with fans on the platform, Rumer hinted she may explore more career options and could potentially train as a midwife.