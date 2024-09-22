Rupert Everett tries to avoid his reflection as he ages.

The 65-year-old actor, who had an early role in a stage adaptation of Oscar Wilde’s morality play about the evils of vanity, ‘The Picture of Dorian Gray’, added he can no longer take alcohol as he ages – but drinks anyway as he craves it at 5pm every day.

He told The Mail on Sunday when asked what he sees when he looks in the mirror: “Oh, I never look in the mirror if I can help it.”

Rupert added about the disadvantages of ageing: “Your liver is just not as strong when you’re older. You’re tipsy quicker.

“And your recovery period is longer. Old age is much better approached without alcohol, if you can do it.

“But the thing is, at five o’clock in the evening, every nerve ending in my body is craving a drink.”

Rupert also admitted even though he “wouldn’t change anything” about his life and career he “certainly” has regrets.

The actor also confessed he married his long-term boyfriend, Henrique, a Brazilian accountant, in May at a ceremony at Camden Town Hall in London due to the fact he is getting older.

He said: “Well, I’m old and I might die and there’s more protection for your other half if you’re married.

“We’ve been together for a long time, and it felt like the best thing to do.”

The star also insisted he is no longer connected with other famous faces, unlike in his earlier partying years.

He added: “I don’t know anybody. I mean, I really don’t any more. I’m keeping going but I don’t go to parties or anything like that.

“I’m like a bicycle without brake pads now. I’m careering down the hill and I’m putting on the brakes and nothing’s happening.

“The older you get, the more shrill and anxious you become.

“You become more fearful about everything.”