Rupert Everett was "in bed for two weeks" because he "couldn't get over" being allegedly "fired" from Emily in Paris.

Rupert Everett starred in the season four finale of Emily in Paris

The 66-year-old actor played interior designer Giorgio Barbieri, who reunites with his old pal Sylvie Grateau (Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu) - boss of Emily Cooper (Lily Collins) - when she looks for a new office in Rome, Italy, in the season four finale of the hit Netflix comedy-drama series.

However, Rupert will not appear in the upcoming fifth season of Emily in Paris - which will pick up Emily's adventures in Rome, Italy, and Paris, and has been in production since May 2025 - because he claims he was dropped without explanation.

He told Vanity Fair Italia: "I did a scene in the latest season, and they told me, ‘Next year we’ll speak.'

"I waited for them to call me—but ultimately, it never came, and they just fired me. Show business is always very difficult, from the beginning to the end.

"When they write the screenplay, they think they want you—but then things change, and they lose your character. I don’t know why.

"For me, it was a tragedy. I was in bed for two weeks because I couldn’t get over it."

Vanity Fair reported "a source close to the production" said Rupert "was hired as a guest star, and his character’s story came to a conclusion".

Camille Razat, 31, who played Gabriel's (Lucas Bravo) on-off girlfriend Camille deLaliss, is not reprising her role either.

Captioning a photo carousel of her with castmates, including Lily, Ashley Park (Mindy Chen) and Lucas, she wrote on Instagram on April 23: "After an incredible journey, I’ve made the decision to step away from Emily in Paris.

"It has been a truly wonderful experience, one filled with growth, creativity, and unforgettable memories.

"I’m deeply grateful to @starmandarren and the entire team at @netflix and @paramountpics for their trust and for giving me the opportunity to bring Camille to life and leaving the door open for her return, as she will always be a part of Emily In Paris world."

The star felt her Emily in Paris alter ego's storyline had naturally ended.

She continued: "This character has meant a lot to me, and I feel that her storyline has naturally come to an end. It felt like the right moment to explore new horizons.

"I’ve recently wrapped two series: Nero for Netflix and the Lost Station girls for Disney+. I’m also excited to share that I’ve launched my own production company, @tazar_production. We mainly produce music videos and short films for now, but we’re currently developing our first feature film, something I’m truly passionate about and excited to grow."

And Camille does not have any hard feelings with any of the people who work on Emily in Paris.

She concluded her caption with: "I leave the show with nothing but love and admiration for the cast, crew, and fans who have supported us along the way.

"Thank you for the beautiful ride."

A release date for season five remains unknown.