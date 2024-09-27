Rupert Everett wanted to wear a tracksuit to his wedding but he "wasn't allowed".

The 65-year-old actor married his long-term boyfriend, Henrique, a Brazilian accountant, in May at a ceremony at Camden Town Hall in London and he's now revealed he struggled to find something to wear for their big day because most of his suits no longer fit him but his idea to wear a tracksuit was quickly dismissed.

Rupert told The Times newspaper: "I have a big tummy. [I wanted to wear a tracksuit] because none of my suits fit me any more. But I wasn’t allowed. So I wore a suit with my tummy pulled in but also overflowing."

The couple have been together for 14 years and Rupert revealed they met at the gym and it took two years of "smouldering" glances before they actually got together.

He said: "It took a long time of being nearby and the smouldering looks you are not allowed to do any more, because people would find it upsetting. I’m quite blind, so my smouldering looks tend to be overdone. It took at least two years of smouldering looks. He required a lot of persuading."

The couple split their time between a home in London and a house in Wiltshire which they share with his mother, who suffers from dementia.

Rupert added to the publication: "After my dad died, I came back to England [from America] and she wanted to stay where she was living but couldn’t figure it out financially. So we moved in but not together. We divided it. She lives in one bit and I live in the other.

"This way, you can keep things going and make sure everything is all right. She’s got dementia. She doesn’t move very much. We have lunch every day. But it’s worked out really well.

"She has a carer and it hasn’t worried her at all to lose her memory. She just watches television all day long. She had a fall a couple of years ago that set her back and that’s it - she just sits there."

Rupert added that his mum is still able to remember her loved ones but struggles to retain the names of new people she meets.