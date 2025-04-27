Rupert Grint has confirmed the birth of his second child.

Rupert Grint is a dad again (c) Instagram/Rupert Grint

The 'Harry Potter' actor and partner Georgia Groome were pictured in London on Sunday (27.04.25) out for a walk with a newborn and now the 36-year-old star - who already has four-year-old Wednesday with the 'Angus, Thongs and Perfect Snogging' actress - has showed off a partial glimpse of the baby amd revealed the tot's name to be Goldie.

Sharing a photo of the baby - which was cropped at the nose - who was wearing a onesie with 'Goldie' embroidered on it and a grey cardigan, Rupert wrote: "‘Secret Child Slightly Revealed’ Introducing Goldie G. Grint. [star emoji] A 10/10 baby (so far) (sic)"

Tagging obstetrician Dr. Alex Digesu in the post, he added: "Shout out to @alex.digesu for always delivering (sic)"

Rupert and Georgia's baby news broke when they were spotted out and about in Hampstead, north London, with their newborn bundled in a blanket.

In photos obtained by The Sun online, Rupert smiled broadly as he held the baby during a family walk, for which he dressed all in black.

Georgia, wearing sunglasses, smiled at the tot and planted a kiss on her forehead.

The 'Servant' actor previously admitted he never stops worrying about his daughter and parenting has made him a "bit of a hypochondriac".

He told People magazine: "I think becoming a dad forces you to discover things, and now I'm a bit of a hypochondriac. Having a baby, you're worried about her at all times. Everything seems dangerous. I bought a full-size ostrich skeleton. It's 8 feet tall and came fully assembled, but it's so delicate. It's really stressful to have in your living room, especially when we've got a cat and Wednesday running around!"

And Rupert told how he found the first night he and Georgia brought their daughter home was "terrifying".

He told Esquire magazine: "I don't want to go too into detail, but the first night was just terrifying. You can't sleep at all, just constantly checking that she's breathing. Sleeping, in general, for me, is something I've really struggled with. I think as a kid, people always said, 'They died in their sleep,' so I always thought sleep was a really dangerous, dangerous thing."

The 'Snatch' actor also joked he had an “identity crisis” when his daughter arrived, as he thought he had to change his wardrobe so he’d look like a dad.

He said: "I struggle with that, being a dad. Had a bit of an identity crisis. I don't know, do I change the way I dress now?"