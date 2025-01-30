Russell Brand’s time at the BBC was marked by a culture in which individuals “felt unable to raise” concerns about his behaviour, a review by the broadcaster has found.

Russell Brand’s time at the BBC was marked by a culture in which individuals ‘felt unable to raise’ concerns about his behaviour, a review by the broadcaster has found

The report, led by Peter Johnston, the BBC’s director of editorial complaints and reviews, stated many colleagues believed the presenter “would always get his way and therefore they stayed silent”.

Russell, 49, has denied allegations of rape, assault and emotional abuse, maintaining all his sexual relationships were “absolutely always consensual”.

The review into his behaviour follows a joint investigation by The Sunday Times, The Times and Channel 4 Dispatches in September 2023, which reported accusations from four women alleging sexual assaults between 2006 and 2013.

Mr Johnston’s review focused on Brand’s conduct while working at BBC 6 Music and BBC Radio 2 between 2006 and 2008.

He investigated eight complaints, noting only one was formally submitted to the BBC at the time.

Mr Johnston said: “The culture of the time undoubtedly influenced what was acceptable/tolerated, but I have found that a number of individuals had concerns about Russell Brand’s behaviour which they felt unable to raise then.

“Many interviewees believed, rightly or wrongly, that Russell Brand would always get his way and therefore they stayed silent.”

The report also highlighted failures in the BBC’s complaints system during Brand’s tenure.

Mr Johnston added in the document: “The processes for raising any concerns were also not as developed as they are now.”

He addedthe corporation has since introduced improved mechanisms for staff to report concerns.

In response, the BBC acknowledged eight complaints about Russell had been reviewed, two of which were made while the comic and actor was employed by the broadcaster – one formally, another informally.

The corporation said about the findings of the probe: “It is of great concern that some of these individuals felt unable to raise concerns about Russell Brand’s behaviour at the time, and the BBC has apologised to them as part of this review."

Russell left the BBC in 2008 following a high-profile editorial breach.

The broadcaster said it had since strengthened its safeguarding policies, introducing a process for handling serious allegations and implementing an anti-bullying and harassment policy.

It added: “It is clear that presenters have been able to abuse their positions at the BBC.”

In November 2024, the Crown Prosecution Service confirmed it was considering bringing charges against Russell.

The Metropolitan Police said it had received multiple reports of sexual offences from women in London and elsewhere in the UK following the initial media investigation.

A man in his 40s was interviewed under caution three times in relation to the allegations.

The BBC confirmed it had been in contact with the Metropolitan Police throughout the review, which has been shared with the force.

It said: “The BBC acknowledges that Russell Brand categorically denies all public allegations made against him.”