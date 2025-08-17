Russell Crowe has opened up about his assault arrest in 2005.

The New Zealand-born actor, 61, was seized by police in New York in 2005 for assault after throwing a telephone at a hotel employee, and he has now reflected on the incident in an interview with the Daily Telegraph on Sunday (17.08.25.)

He said: “Look man, at 61, I can forgive my bad days.

“I’m not at all one of those people that say you shouldn’t have regrets, I absolutely respect regret,” he said. “Regret is one of the greatest processes.” He added: “You know, you’re not gonna be finding any improvement by not being honest with yourself about who you are and what you did, what you might’ve said.”

Russell was led from the Mercer Hotel in handcuffs during the incidence after lashing out at staff when he was unable to place a call to his then-wife, Danielle Spencer.

He spent six hours in custody before being charged.

Russell references the incident in the music video for his latest single Save Me, recorded with his band, The Gentlemen Barbers.

The Gladiator actor was in New York in June 2005 to promote his film Cinderella Man, about the heavyweight boxer Jim Braddock at the time.

He had attempted to call Danielle, then 36, at their Sydney apartment so he could say goodnight to their young son.

After failing to connect through the hotel’s phone system, Russell went down to reception and threw the device at Nestor Estrada, a 28-year-old concierge.

Police said the actor broke down in tears when he was handcuffed.

At the time he admitted: “I can’t communicate how dark my life is right now. I was at the bottom of a well.”

He also said he was “very sorry” and acknowledged problems controlling his anger.

Russell initially faced felony charges but later pleaded guilty to third-degree assault, a reduced offence. He was fined and avoided prison.

In August 2005 he settled a civil case brought by Nestor, reportedly paying about $100,000.

Speaking about the incident in connection with his new music, Russell said: “The song is just a reminder that not every night you get to play in front of 12,000 people – sometimes you’re singing Irish folk songs to the prison officer who is looking after you in jail.”

Russell and Danielle, now 56, had met in 1989 on the set of The Crossing.

They married in 2003 at his farm in Nana Glen, New South Wales, separated in 2012 and finalised their divorce in 2018.

They share two sons – Charlie, 21, and 19-year-old Tennyson.