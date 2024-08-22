Russell Wilson has quipped that wife Ciara is "ready to have another" child.

Russell Wilson quipped that Ciara is ready for another baby just months after she gave birth

The 38-year-old singer - who has Future, 10, with former partner Future, and Sienna, seven, and four-year-old Win with her current spouse - welcomed a baby girl named Amora into the world in December 2023, and NFL player Russell would seemingly like to add another child to their brood.

When one Instagram user commented on how "crazy good" the 'Goodies' hitmaker looks postpartum, Russell responded: “So crazy she ready to have another one.."

Ciara documented her weight-loss journey after giving birth.

Alongside a snap of herself wearing a gym hoodie, she wrote on Instagram in April: "Trying to lose 70lbs post baby, prepare for a show and tour while breastfeeding, and running my businesses…Shout out to all my mammas out there gettin in, I see you."

The singer was encouraged by fans in the comment section and Peloton instructor Robin Arzón was also quick to cheer her on amid her health kick.

He wrote: "I see you!! You've got this."

Shortly before giving birth, Ciara admitted that becoming a mother was a "big responsibility" but insisted that her brood were excited about the new arrival.

She told 'Entertainment Tonight': "I think I'm ready. You know, it's like I'm ready, but I'm not ready, but I'm ready. The thing is - to me --when you bring a new life, it's such a big responsibility. I already have three babies right now and they're turnt.

At the time, the 'Level Up' singer wondered what it would be like to have a fourth baby but insisted that she and her husband had to be "ready" for the little one no matter what.

She said: "It's like the three stooges, you never know what you're going to get. Adding a fourth member in is like 'What's that going to be like?' When this baby comes, we're going to be ready - we don't have a choice!"