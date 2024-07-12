'Rust' director Joel Souza was desperate to know if Halyna Hutchins had survived her injuries when he came round in the hospital.

Rust director asked if Halyna Hutchins 'was OK' after he woke up in the hospital

The cinematographer was killed on the set of neo-Western movie ‘Rust’ in New Mexico in 2021 when actor Alec Baldwin discharged a live round from a revolver he was using as a prop and now never-before-seen footage obtained by RadarOnline has shown Joel - who was injured during the incident - questioning the wellbeing of his tragic colleague as soon as he was conscious when he recalled what he could to medics.

He said: "There was a very loud bang, and it felt like somebody kicked me in the shoulder and then I was down on my a**. [I then saw[ the cinematographer Halyna Hutchins with blood coming out of her back.

"She was between me and I think where the gun went off and i think it went through her and into me? o you know anything about what's going on with her? Is she ok?"

The 66-year-old actor faced his first day in front of a jury on Wednesday (10.07.24) in New Mexico, and stands accused of involuntary manslaughter of the cinematographer, who died at the age of 42.

Looking distressed and tired, at one point he put his hand on his forehead as jurors were shown body cam footage captured by Santa Fe County Sheriff’s deputy Nicholas LeFleur – who was called as the first witness in the case.

The clip showed Halyna lying on her back following the shooting, with tubes coming out of her body as medical teams tend to her.

Deputy LeFleur is heard saying: “One female shot in the chest, male shot in the stomach.”